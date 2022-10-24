From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has warned that Nigeria will collapse completely should Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, be elected to govern the country.

He said no administration has done the kind of damage the APC government has done to this country with the rate at which the Buhari-led government has been borrowing money, disclosing that Nigeria’s debt had skyrocketed to trillion naira (N60 trillion).

The governor spoke at the inauguration of the state Campaign Management Council of the PDP, therefore urged that the party must win the 2023 elections in order to rescue the country from the ruling APC.

“God forbid APC comes into power, this country will break; this country will fail, it has already failed because no government has ever done the kind of damage the APC has done to this country.

“As I speak today, the debt of this country is going to N60 trillion. When are we going to come out of it. Every day, every month, they are printing and printing money to pay salaries. When I cried out years ago, I never knew it was as bad as this. What will happen to the Naira, only God will help us. They (APC) have destroyed the basis of this country.

“APC is threatening the coexistence of this country, but by the grace of God, when we come into power, we will revive this country, we will reduce the difference among our people in this country. We will make this country what it ought to be,” Obaseki added.

The governor who is the Chairman of the state PDP Presidential Campaign Council urged the 10-man team to make everything possible to ensure Atiku emerges victorious at the 2023 elections and also win a majority of the National Assembly seats to rescue the country from the APC.

“Whatever sacrifice we must make, we must make it to change the fortune of this country. This election is an essential one for us. This election is very important to us as a government because we cannot be at the opposition, opposition is very useless”, Obaseki stated and urged the team to start working at the ward level to make sure everything is intact.

He noted that election has become scientific to an extent that it is very difficult to manipulate.