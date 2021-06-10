The Federal Government said that Nigeria will continue to play its big brother role and will continue to support other African countries that may need its help.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Burundi, Ambassador Elijah Onyeagba gave the assurance while presenting his letter of credence to the President of Burundi Évariste Ndayishimiye said President Muhammadu Buhari’s charter towards Nigeria’s mission remains for Africans to continue to maintain regional and sub-regional peace.



His words: “I bring to you the good tidings of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Our President’s charter towards this mission remains for African to continue to maintain regional and sub-regional peace. Nigeria is poised to continue its role as big brothers roles. I bring to you the compliments of his Excellency to the good people of Burundi and the Nigerian community here.”

The Nigeria Ambassador to Burundi was received at the at the State House in Bujumbura with a First Class Guard of Honour as a mark respect and welcome to the Burundi seat of power.



The ceremony which was an opportunity for the Nigeria’s diplomat to present his letters of credence and assume full status the Representative of the Federal Government of NIGERIA was also an opportunity for the diplomat to showcase Nigeria’s cultural attire. He was accompanied by the Burundian foreign affairs minister, His Excellency Albert Shingiro.

Earlier in another statement, the Ambassador said Nigeria and Burundi are set to sign bilateral agreements on trade, investment, education, technology and tourism.

He said the inaugural session of the Nigeria-Burundi Joint Commission is slated to hold in Bujumbura, Burundi from 5th -10th July, 2021.

Onyeagba said on the top on the agenda of the Joint Commission are Education Cooperation, Political Consultation and Technical Aid Corps.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Burundi, Amb. Elijah Onyeagba PhD, is optimistic that this Joint Commission will revolutionalize trade and investment, improve the standard of living of both countries and create a multiplier effect towards economic rejuvenation of both countries.”

However, during the session Nigeria is expected to sign a Bilateral Agreement on AfCFTA, Agricultural Research/Development, ICT, Tourism, Creative industry and Security.

The statement added that the Nigerian envoy will be led by the Honourable Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, H.E, Amb. Zubairu Dada; while the Burundian Delegation will be led by H.E, Amb. Albert Shingiro – Honourable Minister for Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation.

Others in the Nigerian delegation include members of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC).