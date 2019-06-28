Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria will continue to support the International Criminal Court (ICC) as much as possible to enable it fulfil its mandate.

He gave the assurance Friday in an audience with the Nigerian-born President of the ICC, Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji at the State House.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said, Buhari appealed to developed countries to take the ICC “more seriously in order to strengthen the rule of law and democracy.”

The President said: “The ICC provides a moral strength for victims to receive justice against internal and external injustice.”

Buhari also commended Judge Eboe-Osuji for the achievements of the ICC under his presidency.

Earlier, the President of the ICC had congratulated President Buhari on his re-election and successful inauguration for a second tenure.

He lauded the Nigerian leader’s “strong and unambiguous statement in support of the rule of law” and for the Court and its principles during his visit to the headquarters of the ICC in The Hague last July.

Eboe-Osuji appealed to President Buhari to continue to support the ICC, and to urge African leaders whose countries have not ratified the Rome Statute which established the Court to do the needful.

READ ALSO: Oyo: Pensioners commend Makinde over prompt payment of salaries, pensions