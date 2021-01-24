By Dickson Okafor

The Spiritual head of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and founder of Beit Kinesset Jewish Worshippers in Africa, Mr Anavi Cozchaim Nwoye, a lawyer, who resides in Tel-Aviv, Israel, in his New Year prophecy declared that the Lord reaffirmed the emergence of the Federal Republic of Biafra out of Nigeria before 2030.

He predicted that another Hausa-Fulani will emerge president after President Muhammadu Buhari and the government will be resisted by people from the Southern part of the country, which according to the cleric will lead to political impasse resulting to disintegration of Nigeria and the emergence of Biafra in 2030.

He revealed events and happenings that will shape Nigeria, Africa and the world in 2021. Excerpts:

Nigerians are still together in spite of several predictions that the country would disintegrate last year, listening to your New Year prophecy, it seems like Nigeria’s unity is in doubt?

Yes, you are on point. The message is not my making; I’m only a vessel through which the Almighty God alerts Nigerian leaders and leaders of other nations of what to expect in 2021 and beyond. Some of the messages are not new, hence God decided to re-echo them especially the disintegration of Nigeria. The Lord has been using me to make prophetic declarations to mankind and most of them came to pass since the establishment of Beit Kinesset Jewish Worship in Africa. On May 14, 1993 AD, the Lord commissioned De Shemite rule in Biafra right from Israel where I reside which marked the spiritual enthronement of Biafra.

On whether Nigeria’s unity is in doubt, my answer is yes. God may be postponing the scattering of Nigeria whether our leaders will repent and stop marginalizing a section of the country, but so far they have like Pharaoh, their heats are hardened.

Many may not take your prophecies seriously especial people from the Southeast because Igbo leaders are more concerned with the actualization of president of Igbo extraction in 2023, how do you think they will believe you?

If you are conversant with the Holy Bible, you will understand that most times when God sends messengers to warn the people, these messages and the messengers were never taken seriously. Since the creation of man by God, humanity finds it hard to believe prophetic declaration by the Almighty God until they come to pass. So, whether Nigerians or Ndigbo take the Lord’s message seriously or not, that can never stop God from fulfilling His words. The Bible says, heaven and earth will pass away, but the word of God will never pass away without fulfilling the purpose for which it is sent. Let me take you through memory lane on the genesis of the struggle for Biafra and the leaders who started the struggle. After the idea was conceived by Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu, Chief Raph Uwazuruike and leader of Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) continued the struggle in November 19, 1999. When it seems like MASSOB was running out of steam, Mr Nnamdi Kanu and leader of another group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) emerged on February 2002 and IPOB has kept the flag of Biafra flying. In fact, IPOB gave more bite to the struggle for Biafra Republic. Nigerian leaders, especially Hausa-Fulanis can prevent the country from disintegrating by heeding the Lord’s warning and hand over power to Igbo in 2023, but they can’t because they are afraid of the knowledge of the wise men from the East.

Some northern leaders are calling for power shift to the South, especially Southeast, isn’t that a clear indication that president of Igbo extraction is achievable in 2023?

Those northern leaders who are calling for Igbo presidency are trying to mock or fool Ndigbo. They are massaging our ego while they perfect their plan of retaining power in 2023. That will mark the beginning of political impasse that will engulf the polity from 2023.

But the two major political parties in Nigeria have agreed to zone their presidential slot to the South for equity and justice, why are you in doubt?

This is laughable because Nigerian leaders and politicians don’t understand the word equity and justice. If they do, why is Igbo marginalized? I see another Hausa-Fulani succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 and the new government will not only further marginalize Igbo, it will balkanize Nigeria into formalization and because people from the southern part of the country will resist the government there will be great massacre in the process and that will throw up Biafra.

What is the assurance that yours won’t be like other prophecies that did not come to pass; even America predicted that Nigeria will disintegrate in 2015?

The Lord said in the Bible that if any one says anything in His name and it came to pass, know you that I the Lord sent him. But if it did not come to pass, I did not send him. Nigerian leaders know that the country will soon disintegrate that is why they are preaching unity every time and everywhere. That is why they are buying mansions overseas, their families are abroad and half of the money they stole from our commonwealth is kept in foreign banks. Even if an Igbo person becomes the president of Nigeria, that won’t stop Biafra agitation because Nigeria was contrived to fail ab initio. If not why are they calling for restructuring of the country and the Northern leaders are opposed to restructuring? Whether the country is restructured or not, it is the same leaders who are ruling Nigeria that will still lead the regions. So, it is only in the republic of Biafra you will have potable water, steady power supply, jobs, quality and affordable education, good health system, security and rapid infrastructural development when the Shemites take over government in Biafra.

The emergence of Prof George Obiozor recently as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has further rekindled the hope of Southeast towards actualization of Igbo president in 2023, but IPOB seems to differ, why?

The reason IPOB is opposed to the election of Prof. George Obiozo is because the process was politicized. External interference was visible during the election and it is geared towards 2023 Presidency not in the best interest of Igbo as we are meant to believe. This crop of Igbo leaders cannot be trusted hence they can sell out in the struggle for president of Igbo extraction in 2023. If not for their selfishness, why did they turn the contest into do-or-die affair?

The utterances and abusive words of the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu recently against Igbo leaders met with strong resistance from Ohanaeze, could that be the reason IPOB refused to recognize Obiozor as President General of Ohanaeze?

Every leader has his style of leadership hence Kanu is entitled to his opinion. You can’t compare the present crop of the so-called Igbo leaders to those in the early 50s and 60s. When people like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu and father of Biafra, Mbonu Ojike, M. I. Okpara, Akanu Ibiam, Sam Mbakwe and the host of others who fought for Igbo cause. But what do we have these days as Igbo leaders? What we have today as Igbo leaders are money mongers, lovers of themselves and not those who have the interest of Igbo at heart. These are people who speak from both sides of their mouth when it comes to issues that affect Igbo. Are you not surprised that some of the so-called Igbo leaders cannot form a political party with which to negotiate the interest of Ndigbo. The people calling for Igbo president killed the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) formed by Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu which would have been a viable vehicle to drive the region’s presidential ambition. Look at the way and manner they fought during the election of President General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as if they love and care for the wellbeing of Igbo. These unrepentant so-called Igbo leaders are going about cap in hand begging Northern and Southwestern leaders in APC and PDP to zone the presidency to the Southeast. Tell me, how many leaders from the other geo-political zones are begging Igbo to support them to clinch the presidential ticket of any of these political parties? None, because they believe that they can always buy Igbo leaders for peanut when the time comes. So, tell me why won’t Nnamdi Kanu insult them? Look at how transparent and united Yourba and Hausa leaders are? That is why their people respect them, but some Igbo leaders are nothing, but a servant to their counterpart in other regions because they want contracts or political appointments at the detriment of Ndigbo. Therefore, for these self-acclaimed Igbo leaders to earn the respect of IPOB and that of well-meaning Igbo sons and daughters, they must bury their selfish interest and join hands together to end marginalization of Ndigbo by the Nigerian government.

In your prophecy, you said you saw the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi fall out of government, you also mentioned some governors and individuals who will lose relevance before 2023, can you throw more light on this?

Thank you for this important question, I’m from Udar Nworie, Okonu Okposi, Okwu Izzo in Ebonyi State. Engr. Dave Umahi is the governor of my state and that is why I’m concerned about him. Yes, his reason for leaving PDP for APC may be genuine, but he will not enjoy reasonable acceptance by President Buhari’s government because those close to Buhari will blackmail him before the president which will make Buhari to hate him. That is what I mean by Umahi will fall out of government. Also, Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers State will be engulfed by conflict that will consume his government which will at the end affect his political future negatively. As for Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, I don’t see him coming back for second term in office because he will be rigged out of power with the support of the Federal Government. He is seen as a threat by the present leadership of APC because of the way and manner he switched from PDP to APC and the controversial way he emerged as governor. Those within the party that ensured the exit of the former National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiohmole still see him as a traitor. So, I don’t see Uzodinma coming back to Douglas House Owerri in 2024. I foresee Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai who is highly favoured to succeed President Buhari fall out of franchise because of pride. On the international scene, I foresee strange illness against gay practitioners. America under President Joe Biden will witness another terrorist attack worse than September 11. Joe Biden will destroy America’s economy. I foresee the death of two Nigeria’s Heads of State. I also foresee Togo going into civil war with the emergence of new president in that country before 2030.