By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

A Professor of Philosophy and Humanities, Olarewaju Shitta-Bay, from the University of Maryland Global Campus, has declared that Nigeria would get it right if voters make their leaders accountable.

The US-based lecturer cum researcher said various challenges being faced by Nigeria as a country ARE not a result of bad leaders but poor followership.

Prof Shitta-Bay, son of late All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain Shakirat Enifeni in Ikorodu, Lagos State, made this declaration when the foundation he instituted in memory of his late mother, Shakirat Enifeni Foundation (SEF), distributed food items to over 250 less privileged people in the area.

According to him, the kind of leaders Nigeria have today is a reflection of the followers in the country. Nigeria has what it takes to be a great country but lacks the will to make it happen. Financially, materially and humanly Nigeria is blessed but lacks the will to manage its affairs.

Shitta-Bay, who eulogised the virtue of his late mother, charged all parents to invest in the future of their children saying, what he had achieved and became was to the glory of God and his mother’s investment in him.

“What we are doing today was planned to celebrate my mum while she was alive but unfortunately God took her on October 15, 2022. For her doggedness, resilience, contributions to humanity, society development and politic, I believe death should stop us from celebrating her, that is why we quickly put this together because this is what she stands for.

“My mother was a giver, a philanthropist, she love going the extra mile to make people happy without considering whether you are is blood or not, she is a mother of all because her kind gesture was not limited to her children alone but to all the people around her.

“I am pleading with all parents to invest in the future of their children and not limit their kind gestures to children alone. Being a parent see every child as your own, contribute meaningfully to their life, support them, give them the best so that can be proud of them in the future” he said.

The lecturer also advised youths to be serious with their education to realise their dream and purpose in life.

Harping on handwork, he said there is no shortcut to success noting that input would always determine output.