From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi said Nigeria will regain its pride position in Africa if he is elected as president in 2023.

Obi tweeted this to thank a fan from Tanzania who had raised the party’s flag on Mount Kilimanjaro.

A Tanzanian LP supporter by the name of OGersh reportedly spent 10 and a half hours ascending Kilimanjaro to place the party’s flag on Uhuru Peak.

Obi commended him for his efforts and said, “thank you for taking our OBIdient message to the peak of mount Kilimanjaro.

“It must have been a tough journey going up there for a noble sacrifice.

“I assure you and every Nigerian that under my watch, Nigeria will regain its position as the pride of Africa,” Obi said.

Obi acknowledged the sacrifices made by his followers and offered gratitude for their assistance in bringing back Nigeria’s glory.

“I am always overwhelmed by the show of love and support from the OBIdients in Nigeria and the Diaspora.

“Your many acts of sacrifices reassure me of your patriotism and flaming desire to take back your country for good,” Obi said.