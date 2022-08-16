From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The CEO of Ergo Renewable Solar Energy, Consul Emmanuel Akpakwu, has said Nigeria will soon have 24/7 steady power with the innovation of Ergo Solar with proper lighting, stressing that inadequate electricity supply is a major concern in the Nigerian economy.

This was even as he advised government parastatals and corporate organisations to invest their resources in advancing electricity in Nigeria through the solar power system of Ergo Solar.

In a statement signed on Monday in Abuja by Akpakwu, who is also Honorary Consul to the Philippines in Lagos, stated that “Our major drive in Ergo solar-LED work and home place lighting is because we do believe this bad lighting in workplaces in Nigeria is also a major contributor to problems Nigerians are facing today ranging from poor reading culture to inadequate productivity of results in the workplace, you can name it.

According to Consul Akpakwu, good lighting in a workplace improves productivity due to increased concentration, focus and staying alert for a longer period. Poor and epileptic lighting can impact the workplace of an employee or a student with lower productivity like visibility in the functional perspective of a workplace and depressive feelings in the psychological and emotional aspect of the workplace.

He noted that the power issue in Nigeria has necessitated the need to look out for reliable power for lighting solutions for homes and workplaces as an alternative means to compensate for the inadequate conventional power grids the country depends on.

He said uninterrupted electricity in workplaces leads to an increase in productivity both in the functional and psychological aspects of the workplace.

“Visibility, satisfaction and great mood are always usual attributes of a well-lighted workplace,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to key into Ergo solar-LED lighting solutions for productivity at the workplace, comfort at home and ensure 24/7 steady light all over our environment.

As of the time of this report, parastatal and corporate organizations are trooping the Ergo Solar office at Area 8 to see the beauty of light.

On his part, Guche Don said: “It is a waterproof Solar Energy with High capacity power savers and fast charging with a minimum of five (5) years warranty such as LED Lamp: 2835 LED 300pcs, Solar Panel: 9V 38W, Polycrystalline, Battery Type: LifePO4 6.4V 30AH, Charging Time: 6-8hours, Discharging Time: 24 – 36hours, LED: 160 im/w, Material: Aluminium+PC, Lamp Size: 1035*120*120mm and Color Temp.: 3000K – 6000K.”

The product is installed currently at Ergo Solar head office at No 13 Abeokuta Street, area 8, Garki, Abuja and so many Nigerians are trooping the Ergo Solar office to see the brightness of the light.