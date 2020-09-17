Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that Nigeria will, within the limits of its resources, do its best to support the consolidation of democracy in West African countries.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Mr Buhari made the commitment on Thursday at State House, Abuja, while playing host to President Roch Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso, who was on a one-day official visit to Nigeria.

According to the President: ‘We are keeping tabs on situations in countries that have elections ahead. We know the countries that are calm and the ones where there have been unfortunate casualties. We will always support those who have elections ahead so that things can go smoothly.’

Burkina Faso holds legislative elections in November, this year.

President Kabore, who chairs the Economic, Trade and Liberalization Scheme of ECOWAS, said he was in Nigeria to discuss crucial sub-regional issues with President Buhari.

The issues discussed include the convening of a joint commission meeting between Nigeria and Burkina Faso, reported trade difficulties among Nigeria, Ghana, Republic of Benin, and the Niger Republic, and the way forward.

President Kabore commended President Buhari for what he called ‘strong leadership and support’ displayed by the Nigerian leader in his capacity as Chairman of COVID-19 response in West Africa.

‘I must also applaud your strong leadership against terrorism in the sub-region,’ the Burkina Faso leader said.

On the situation in Mali, he expressed hope that the summit held in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday, would yield positive results, stressing: ‘We need cohesion all over West Africa,’ he said.