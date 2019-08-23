Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara on Friday expressed the hope that the current security challenges facing the nation would soon be a thing of the past.

Abdulrazaq, who stated this in Ilorin while declaring open a three-day regional convention of the Full Gospel Business men’s Fellowship International holding in Ilorin, said the Federal and state governments were fully committed to tackling the challenges.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, said, “I wish to assure you all that government is engaging the situation with all the resources at its disposal.”

Abdulrazaq, who called on religious bodies to play a crucial role in drawing men back to God, prayed for government at all levels to succeed in all their endeavours.

He also called on religious bodies to encourage their members to join politics to play greater role in the development and progress of the nation.

Speaking earlier, the National Vice President of the group, Isaac Okparachi, explained that members were in the state for the three-day conference of the fellowship.

He congratulated Abdulrazaq and his deputy on their victory in the recent elections and prayed God to give them the wherewithal to record meaningful achievements during their tenure.

According to Okpanachi, the Fellowship is the largest body of Christian business men and professionals in the world, with Nigeria having 3,300 chapters spread across the six geo-political regions.

The vice president added that theme for the convention, “ Manifesting His Power,” was to be deployed to pray for the state and the nation. (NAN)