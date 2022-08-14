A clergyman, Pastor Glorious Abu, has expressed optimism that Nigeria will witness complete turnaround if the citizens return to God.

He said that the citizens, particularly Christians, must use their divine endowments to the expansion of God’s works, improvement of their neighbours’ lives and the economy.

Abu, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Christ the Wonderful Parish, made the remarks on Sunday in Abuja.

Quoting from several Biblical injunctions, the pastor added that Christians must serve as very worthy role models that win souls for God.

On the 2022 International Youth Day, Abu said the youth require guidance spirituality, economically and socially, as such the church, parents and government must ensure the right actions were taken to achieve this.

“We must teach them morals, we must teach them the right steps to take to ensure their generation is better of, for a sound and sane family, society and country,” he said.

According to him, the youth are not just tomorrow’s leaders but today’s leaders, as they are more vibrant, advanced in technology and have faster update of activities around them.

“Even the Bible says do not despise the days of your youth,” he added, and urged elders in the society to advise and guide the youth properly.

The pastor also advised Christians not to give up on serving and trusting God in spite of the challenges in the country.

“Let us gather and pray. There is need to pray and maximise God’s potentials.

“Worshiping together attracts more blessings, just as iron sharperns iron.

”When you pray alone it attracts a thousand, but when two or more pray, it becomes and attracts tens of thousands,” he said.

He added that as the church pray and intercede for the nation, God will remember the country.

On the RCCG’s 70 years anniversary, Abu said it was a manifestation of God’s favour on the nation.

“We have been praying against insecurity, hunger, unemployment and other vices.

”I wish to let you know that the scriptures has fulfilled these for us and it shall come to pass that we may return to glory,” he added.

Abu backed the preaching and prophecy with reading from the Bible in the book of Jeremiah chapter 29, verses 10-12:

“When seventy years are completed for Babylon, I will come to you and fulfill my good promise to bring you back to this place.

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

”Then you will call on me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you.”(NAN)