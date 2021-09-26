From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nigeria made an impressive showing at the intercontinental spelling bee taking place in Dubai, winning big at the competition despite travelling challenges.

This was disclosed by the Executive Director, Team Head, KRP, FEMA Foundation for education and Migration Awareness Kaneng Rwang-Pam on Saturday via a telephone conversation with Daily Sun.

Rwang-Pam explained that the Nigerian team featured in 2 categories of the 2021 Intercontinental Spelling Bee competition final held on Friday 24th September at the Best Western, Hotel Deira Creek in Dubai.

She stated that the team came 1st in the senior category courtesy Oni Inioluwa Daniel of the Ambassadors College, Ota and Nigeria also came 3rd with Olujobi Oluwadarasimi Opeyemi also of Ambassadors College, Ota, Ogun State. In the junior category Pearl Koshi Etika-Matthews Eni Memorial High School, Calabar, Cross Rivers State came 2nd, whilst Nanret Adamu from St Augustine College, DU, Jos, Plateau State emerged the most promising Speller in the Senior category.

Kaneng said the Nigerian Consulate in Dubai was ably represented by Consul Prince Wale Awolesi, who donated $500 of his personal funds to the over $4,000 left to settle their bill. Akin Olu-Philips the executive director Of Peat Philips Foundation, led the team to a successful outing in Dubai.

Recall that Daily sun reports that students both in the junior and senior category from Nasarawa State had qualified to represent Nigeria at the international spelling bee competition taking place in Dubai.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.