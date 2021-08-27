From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has emerged as winner at the elections into the Council of Administration (CA) and Postal Operations Council (POC) of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) which took place Thursday, at the ongoing 27th Session of the UPU Congress, in Abidjan, Côte D’Ivoire.

Prior to today’s election, Nigeria had not been a member of even a single council since 2012.

“The elections into the two most important organs of the UPU represent a great achievement of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. It is also in recognition of the exemplary leadership of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, PhD who oversees the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) and is also leading the Nigeria delegation at the Congress. The PostMaster General, Dr Ismail Adewusi, is the Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian delegation to the UPU event.

“With this notable development, Nigeria will continue to play a very active role in advancing postal innovation across the world. The digital transformation of NIPOST will also continue to improve service delivery to the millions of Nigerians who patronise NIPOST.

It will be recalled that the digital transformation of NIPOST has been accelerated since the Minister began supervising the sector.

“The current process of unbundling NIPOST is also significantly improving service delivery at the Post. All these efforts are in line with the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria.” Says a statement by Dr Femi Adeluyi, Technical Assistant to the Minister.