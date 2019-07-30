Nigeria on Sunday emerged champions of the maiden edition of the Africa Cup-Track 2019 Cycling Championship held at the Velodrome, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The three-day event saw nine African countries slugged it out for the top position, which also served as 2020 Olympics qualifiers.

Nine countries; Egypt, Morocco, Burundi, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Benin and host Nigeria took part in the championship.

The Nigeria contingents, made up of 21 cyclists of both female and male, garnered 51 medals made up of 21 gold, 18 silver and 12 bronze medals to emerge champions. They were followed by Egypt, who came second; winning eight gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals.

Another North Africa side, Morocco came third with four gold and three silver medals. Burkina took 4th position with three silver, five bronze medals, whereas Burundi came 5th with two bronze. Nigeria’s neighbour, Ghana placed sixth with a bronze medal.

Liberia, Ivory Coast and Benin had no medal for their efforts.

The three-day Championship was almost marred by accident in the female race, when Olympian athlete from Egypt, Eltissam Zayed impeded Nigerian star, Ese Ukpeseraye towards the end of the race. The two cyclists were immediately rushed to the hospital via the Federal Road Safety Commission’s ambulance on standby.

Speaking after the inaugural championship, President, Cycling Federation of Nigeria, CFN, Giandomenico Massari expressed joy at the success of the tournament and confirmed that the President of the African Cycling Confederation, (CAC), Dr. Mohamed Wagih Azzam had informed him that Nigeria should be ready to host the second edition of the completion in 2021.

Mr. Massariwho was all smile at the request by the CAC President for Nigeria to host the second edition, however, expressed worry that the federation cannot wholly host the event without sponsors.