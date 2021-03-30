Nigeria has won the powerlifting World Cup at the just concluded world Powerlifting championship held in Manchester, United Kingdom with 10 Gold and 3 Silver Medals while Uzbekistan came second with 3 Gold and 1 Bronze Medal.

Nigeria won 8 Gold and 1 Silver in the women category and 2 Gold, 2 Silver in the Men’s category.

Ukraine took the 3rd Position with a total of 2 Gold, 5 Silver and 2 Bronze Medals.

Yakubu Adesokan 49kg and Thomas Kure 59kg accounted for the 2 Gold Medals won in the Men’s category, while Ben Nsini Jonah 41kg, Lucy Ejike 61kg, Latifat Tijani 46kg, Mojinat Ibrahim Olaitan 67kg, Loveline Obiji and Oluwafemiayo Folashade were responsible for the 8 Gold Medals won in the women’s category.

Onyinyechi Gift Malik also won gold in the men’s junior category and picked a Silver medal in the Men’s senior category where he also competed.