Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigeria has won an award as the best country showcasing innovation in service reforms in Africa.

The award was won at the Africa Public Service Day in Nairobi in Kenya

Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, made the disclosure during a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, saying the award was part of the celebration of the World Public Service Day by the United Nations.

The African celebrations she said, attracted delegates from across African countries, including Nigeria.

She said that: “The Africa Public Service Day celebration is part of the United Nations celebrations of the World Public Service Day.

“All African countries and the representatives of the civil service in the countries congregated in Nairobi, Kenya for three days.

“The mission was to deliberate on what each country is doing to improve the quality of her civil service through innovation, service delivery, accountability and transparency.

“Nigeria also participated actively and we had an exhibition pavilion where all the participating countries showcased the reforms in their respective civil service.

“This was to show where they were, what they are doing now and where they are heading to. It is with pride that I want to inform you that Nigeria won the best exhibition and pavilion award,“ she said.

Oyo-Ita said the award was not just because of the decoration or the artistic nature of Nigeria’s pavilion but due to what the country showcased to the African continent, especially the reforms in the area of service delivery.

She listed other reforms which earned Nigeria the award as capacity development, accountability through the Human Resources (HR) module of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information (IPPIS) as well as application of technology to civil service processes and procedures.

“This was all well received and thus, our country won the award as the best country showcasing innovations in service reforms,” Oyo-Ita said.

She commended President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabinet for their cooperation and support which, she said, led to the successes recorded in the various reforms carried out in the nation’s civil service.

Oyo-Ita also lauded civil servants for standing by her while the reform lasted, saying that without them, nothing could have been achieved.