Desmond Mgboh/Kano

Nigerian women can play more roles in the fight against corruption, Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said.

Ganduje who spoke at a Stakeholders’ Meeting on Gender and Corruption on Second Corruption Survey Report in Nigeria held in the state, maintained the the approach is timely and apt given that women are perceived to be less corrupt than men.

The meeting was aimed at familiarizing stakeholders with the data, dissemination, popularisation and promotion of better analysis and understanding of the content of the Report as well as to strengthen actions toward the prevention of gender-corruption in Nigeria.

The governor stressed that Kano has a very functional Anti-Corruption Agency, which was second to none in the among states with similar agency, adding that the state anti – corruption agency was not only functional, but undertakes its responsibilities without bar or interference from any other body

He recalled that, “ A serving Commissioner was sacked because of the activities of this Commission. Not only that. There was a Permanent Secretary who also lost his position because of the activities of this anti-graft body”

In his remarks, the representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)m, Dr Oliver Stolpe, commended the government for its efforts in strengthening institutions that fights corruption while urging him to continue to support the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

. “We should all understand that strengthening institutions is also a key in this herculean task ahead of all of us,” he stated.