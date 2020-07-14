The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) on Tuesday in Lagos announced the death of one of its board members, Ms Henrietta Ukaigwe.

The NWFL Chairperson, Aisha Falode, who disclosed this in a statement, said the respected journalist died during a brief illness.

“It’s a sad day for women football in Nigeria and indeed in Africa.

“The management of the NWFL and the family of Ukaigwe, with deep sorrow and total submission to the will of God, announce the passing away of our board member and renowned sports journalist, Henrietta Ukaigwe.

“She left us this morning after a brief illness. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has been duly notified and we shall be sending further information,”she said.(NAN)