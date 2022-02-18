From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Ambassador-at- Large, Country Head for Nigeria and Commissioner for West African countries of the International Human Rights Commission, (IHRC), Dr Friday Sani said women play a critical role in conflict management globally.

Sani disclosed this on Friday at a memorial lecture organised by the IHRC in honour of late Mama Zimi Pam, Mother of the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC).

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“Women play important roles in the process of peace building, first as activists and advocates for peace, women wage conflict nonviolently by pursuing democracy and human rights.

“We have heard and seen the efforts Mama has put in ensuring that there was peace in her local community and in effect, Plateau at large.

“The role on women in fostering peace cannot be over emphasised, that is why we organised this lecture in honour of our dear mother to push this message further.

“We are here to celebrate the life of our mother who lived a life worthy of emulation, this event is to encourage others to do more for humanity as she did,” he said.

Sheikh Ahmed Bello, an Islamic Scholar, in a paper presentation titled ‘Ignorant followers and Incapable Scholars’ stated that political elites capitalise on the ignorance of the people to cause havoc across the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Bello, said it was the collective responsibility of both Christians and Muslims to stop the senseless killings in Plateau state and beyond.

He said the education of children was paramount as uneducated youths were easily assimilated into crime and led astray by agents of crisis.

He admonished men to look for good mothers for their children as women were key in shaping the lives of their children.

He described the late Mama Zimi Pam as a custodian of values and head of many bodies that preached peace before she died, praying that her death would bring people together to live in peace.

Rev. Yakubu Pam, in a remark, prayed that the burial of his mother would reflect the peace that she stood for before her death.

Pam, reiterated the need for the people of Plateau state and Nigeria to live in peace with one another as it was only by doing so that the country would move forward.