The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said it would be up to the player and others with dual nationality that are eligible to represent Nigeria to decide whether to represent the country.

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick said in an Instagram Live chat with the federation’s official channel, that players would not be begged to represent Nigeria.

“There are many players that play like Bukayo Saka in Nigeria. We don’t want to go begging any player,” Pinnick said.

Pinnick’s statement is indicative of the NFF’s new strategy, following criticism of their methods of approaching dual nationals and elevating them over homegrown players.

An NFF source told ESPN that the new policy is simple: Talented dual nationals, who have the required quality would be informed that they are welcome to play for Nigeria if they so choose.

The source added: “The Super Eagles is a very prestigious brand and we need to keep it that way. Just because a player is born or raised abroad does not mean they should automatically be invited.

“We will monitor them, and those who are good enough and fit into the areas that the team needs will be approached, but after that, it all be up to them to come back to us if they are interested.

“If they do, we all work with them through the process of change of nationality. If they don’t, we will wish them well.”