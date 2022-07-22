From Uche Usim, Abuja

For unhindered crude oil and gas production, Nigeria is seeking a collaboration with the European Union (EU) in deploying technology to urgently tackle the blooming security challenges in the Niger Delta region, which has provided a perfect cover for crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and other criminal activities.

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, made the disclosure in Abuja on Friday, when he hosted a delegation from the EU led by Mathew Baldwin, Deputy Director-General, EU Energy Platform Task Force.

According to Sylva, addressing the security challenges plaguing the Niger Delta region is inevitable, if the country is to reap bountifully from exporting crude oil and gas.

He said: “Security is one area of cooperation with the EU. They went to the Niger Delta to see the security situation for themselves. Part of the solution is technology deployment. I’ve always advocated for collaboration in this regard. We have to have a four-legged race. We have to have the government, security agencies and communities working together. We also need to have technology. We’re discussing with the EU on how we can collaborate on developing technology.

“We have lots of gas projects like the Trans-Saharan gas pipeline and so on and we need the environment to be conducive to achieve all this. The project will deliver gas to Europe in a few years to come”, he said.

The Minister assured the EU delegation of the federal government’s commitment in deepening investment in gas, since it has been adopted as Nigeria’s energy transition fuel.

He further expressed joy that the EU has given a lot of commitment in developing gas

“We’re together on the same page with the rest of the world in using gas as the energy transition fuel. We’re working together in technology development and financing. I know it’s the private sector that makes the investment but the EU is responsible for policy direction and they have shown a lot of commitments. We’ve been having discussions. This is not the first and won’t be the last. it’s a good beginning for us”, the Minister added.

Earlier in his remarks, Mathew Baldwin, Deputy Director-General, EU Energy Platform Task Force said the visit was part of an effort to establish new sustainable partnerships and investments with Nigeria.

He expressed joy over the investments Nigeria was making in the energy transition journey.

“We’re proud of supporting such efforts. The more there is improved investments in the Niger-Delta and the Minister is leading in this direction, the more the investments will come in”, he stated.