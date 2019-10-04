Rita Chioma

Bishop Chidi Anthony, the presiding cleric in charge of King in Christ Power Ministries and the President of Pentecostal Ministers Forum (PMF), has that Nigeria merited to be celebrated at 59.

He said the country ought to be celebrated at 59 because she is still existing, while urging the citizens to desist from tribalism and hatred.

“It’s our country; we should celebrate our freedom from our colonial masters after we got our independence in 1960. Nigerians should also put aside tribalism and hatred and focus with one mind to achieve a particular goal.

I’ll also advise the government to assist its citizens to build good road and constant electricity,” he said.

The cleric who recently paid a courtesy visit to the wife of Inspector General of Police, Mrs Hajiya Aisha Adamu in IGP’s house at VGC on behalf of PMF, commenced the good work IGP in reducing the crime rate in Nigeria.

“That is what the forum has been doing – encouraging them (the police) by giving them gift awards. The forum is also soliciting opportunity to assist in putting Nigeria Police cells in order and keeping it neat. That is the reason why Pentecostal Minister Forum was initiated: to assist the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in the country to reduce the crime rate,” he added.