Christopher Oji

Governor of Rotary Club, District 9110, Lagos, Dr. Jide Akerele has assured that Nigeria would be polio free this year.

He said the World Health Organisation (WHO) is concluding arrangement prelude to the declaration of the country a polio-free nation.

“We have not had a case of polio in the last three years. The last case was August 22, 2016. On August 22, 2019, if we don’t record any case of polio, the WHO would declare Nigeria polio-free. We are expecting the certificate declaring Nigeria polio-free in October.”

The Rotary Club of Falomo, District 9110, who was hosted Dr. Akerele, to a breakfast meeting where the club’s President, Mrs. Julie Nkanga, disclosed that the club was determined to ensure that rural dwellers get quality healthcare.

The district governor urged members to up their ante in humanitarian activities.

Nkanga said they were glad to host the district governor.