Paul Osuyi, Asaba

LITERARY icon, Chimanmada Adichie, at the weekend in Asaba, Delta State bemoaned the level of disunity in the country, declaring that the nation is yet to fully recover from the Nigerian civil war of 1967 to 1970.

She described the 30-month war as traumatic, insisting that with the steps being taken by political leaders, the nation can never recover from such traumatic experience.

Adichie who chose to call the pogrom Nigeria/Biafra war rather than civil war, maintained that the way the country has dealt with it was not encouraging.

“We should have a sort of truth and reconciliation committee not only to address the Biafran question but other things.

“There are still properties in Port Harcourt abandoned by their owners. There are those who lost everything but were only given tiny compensation. In Asaba and other parts of Anioma, it was a massacre.

“We need to remember history. This country needs to move forward and I don’t think we have done that. A simple sorry or a monument to remind the people of the past will help in the healing process,” she advocated.

Adichie spoke while addressing newsmen shortly after a guided tour of facilities at the Dr. Nelson Mandela Garden, within the premises of Asaba Airport, by the proprietor, Chief Newton Jibunoh.

The literary icon who planted a tree at the garden, said she was fascinated by the natural environment, saying that such a place was rare in Eastern Nigeria and the entire Igbo land.

“I am coming here to complete my latest book and nurture my tree. There is nowhere else like this, not because I have not been to beautiful places that are green but this is rare particularly in Eastern Nigeria. It is unique and it means something special to me.

“I am at home here in Anioma. I felt a sense of peace immediately I stepped my feet into this place. I am in Igbo land,” she stated.

On his part, Dr. Jibunoh said the garden was a collection of history as well as a place for “emancipation because we are all in bondage.”

Jibunoh said Adichie is his second inspiration after Mandela, and expressed delight the literary icon planted a tree in honour of the renowned freedom fighter, Dr. Nelson Mandela.