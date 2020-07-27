An indigene of Nasarawa State, Malam Shuaibu Sani has emerged the Speaker of the 3rd Republic of the Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN).

Sani emerged the speaker after polling 541 votes at the just concluded election of the assembly.

The chairman, National Convention Committee, Ambassador Umaru Babayaro made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Babayaro said that the position for the office of the speaker was keenly contested by three state ambassadors who decided to step down on July 25 before the election.

“This paved way for a single contestant. We are pleased to announce that with the help of technology, the sorting and collation was done in minutes.

“Shuaibu Sani from Nasarawa State scored 541 votes, while Amb. Ezenwata Albert from Enugu State scored 294 votes to emerge the deputy speaker.

“For the office of the Majority Leader, Amb. Samuel Adeyelu scored 442 votes, while Amb. Musbau Esinrogunjo polled 442 votes to emerge deputy Majority leader.

“For the office of Chief Whip, Amb. Sanusi Sarki – Sokoto State scored 400 votes, while Amb. Abubakar Ibn Usman – Yobe State scored 242 votes to emerge deputy Chief Whip.

“The persons with the highest votes are hereby declared winners of the election and are returned elected into the above positions,” he said.

Babayaro on behalf of the national convention committee thanked the outgoing speaker of the assembly, Mr Godstime Samuel for having faith in the committee to deliver on its mandate.

He also thanked the newly elected ambassadors for showing passion and commitment in ensuring the success of the election.

Babayaro, therefore, enjoined the new speaker and the principal officers to do their best and take the 3rd Republic of youth Assembly of Nigeria to a higher pedestal.

In his response, the new speaker Sani promised to run an all inclusive assembly anchored on transparency, honesty and commitment to youth development and nation building. (NAN)