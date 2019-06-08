Excited football fans at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State capital, could not get enough of Super Eagles stars, as four of the squad members’ required extra security after the training session on Thursday.

The four squad members include skipper of the side, John Obi Mikel, vice-captain, Ahmed Musa, and Premier League duo, Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City and Alex Iwobi of Arsenal.

All four players were mobbed by fans as the Super Eagles made their way out of the stadium to the team’s bus after the day’s training.

The excited fans did everything possible to touch the players they often watch on television. They also took pictures and selfies with the players.

Nigeria faces Zimbabwe in a pre-AFCON friendly today, before travelling to face Senegal in Egypt on Sunday, June 16. The Super Eagles will be competing in their 18th AFCON tournament in Egypt, and have been drawn in Group B alongside Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi.

Nigeria will kick off their AFCON 2019 campaign with a game against Burundi on Saturday, June 22. They will also take on Guinea on Wednesday, June 26, and Madagascar on Sunday, June 30, also in the group stage.