(BBC)A zoo in northern Nigeria is investigating reports that a gorilla has eaten about 7m naira ($19,400, £15,400), officials have told BBC Pidgin.

The Managing Director of Kano Zoo, Umar Kashekobo, said: “Police are investigating what happened – all I can say is money is missing.”

Five days’ worth of gate fees had disappeared, Kano Police spokesperson Abdullahi Kiyawa said.

He told the BBC that 10 people had so far been arrested and officers were also investigating why such a lot of money was being kept in the office instead of the bank.

Freedom Radio, a popular station in Kano, reported that the money was missing earlier this week.

It interviewed someone from the zoo’s finance department who said a gorilla sneaked into the office, stole the money and later swallowed it.

Last year an official for Nigeria’s national exam board in Benue state said a snake had come into the office and eaten 36m naira of exams fees.