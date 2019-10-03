Gloria Ikegbule

African Clean-Up Initiative (ACI), an environmental non-governmental organisation to commemorate Nigeria at 59 with her national environmental sanitation and re-orientation project, Green Independence Clean up (GIC).

The exercise spearheaded by team leaders holds simultaneously across states in Nigeria on Saturday, 5th October, 2019. In Lagos, it said will hold in ten locations some of which are Badagry, Mushin and Agege. Environmental sensitisation, green rally, clean up exercise and recycling challenge are some of the activities that will take place on that day.

The Chief Environmental Officer, ACI, Alex Akhigbe said during the press conference at their Isolo office that GIC is geared toward promoting the spirit of volunteerism among Nigerians. He also said that the event is an opportunity for Nigerians to give back to the society as well as address their environmental concerns

The Communications Director of ACI, Blessing Martins, added that Nigeria has a magnificent natural environment, but that rubbish and pollution is clearly a growing problem. “The government cannot do this alone, ultimately it is up to the people to accept personal responsibility to keep the country beautiful,” she said.

GIC which is purely a voluntary activity commenced last year. The Project Manager, ACI, Munir Adam while calling for active participation of volunteers noted that GIC is a fun and impact driven project.

Picture tag:

R-L: Alex Akhigbe, the Chief Environmental Officer, ACI, Blessing Martins, the Communications Director, ACI, Blessing Martins, and Munir Adam, the Project Manager, ACI, during the press conference in Lagos