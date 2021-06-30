Organisers of the Nigeria @60 Special Awards on Wednesday, said they had commenced receiving of nominations for the awards scheduled to take place in September in Abuja.

Mr Femi Oyelade, the Managing Director, “Say It Loud Limited,” the Consultant/Organiser of the event said this in a statement in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government is set to wrap up the [email protected] celebration with a National Special Awards for Achievements and Recognition of Exceptional Nigerians in September.

On Oct. 1, 2020, the country celebrated its 60th years of existence as a nation.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Sept. 16, 2020 declared that the celebration of the anniversary would be observed for a whole year, ending on Sept. 30, 2021

The theme for the 2021 celebration is titled “Together,” aptly chosen to forge a more united and cohesive Nigeria.

“Nomination is opened for the Nigerian Special Awards for Achievements and Recognition of Patriotic Nigerians doing great in their different sectors, adding value to national development within the country and beyond.

“It’s time to celebrate the unsong heroes of our time,” Oyelade said.

According to him, the nominations will run till July 30, with 60 awardees expected to emerge after screening in August, urging people to log on to the website which has been launched, to submit their nominations.

“A website has been launched www.nigerianspecialawards.com which gives everyone within and outside Nigeria the opportunity to nominate their best candidate or possible recipients per category for the award.

“It is a very simple and easy process. All you need to do is log on to to the website, then select the category, fill in all necessary details about yourself and your nominee and then click the “submit” button.

“The Nigeria @60 Jubilee Special Awards Independent Assessment Panel will access from the information contained in the submission as well as any other information available in the public domain,” he said.

“There will be 10 categories of awards, each having its own specific subject area, but all the special awards are underpinned by the overarching qualities of transparency, integrity, determination and achievement.

“Also, there will be more than one recipient per category cutting across the six geopolitical zones of the Federation.

“The categories include: Services to Arts; Business; Community; Education; Healthcare; Industry; International Achievement; Entertainment; Sports and Life Time award,” the Managing director said. (NAN)

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.