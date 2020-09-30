The Police Command in Oyo State says it has put adequate security measures in place ahead of the Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary celebration slated for Thursday.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Nwachuckwu Enwonwu, stated this in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, on Wednesday in Ibadan.

He assured that all Police Tactical teams including Special Anti-robbery squad (SARS), Anti-kidnapping squad (AKS), Swift Response squad (SRS), Police Mobile Force 4 and72, Skynet squad, Puff Adder, Federal and Safer Highway Patrol teams, Counter Terrorism squad (CTU) have been deployed across the state to provide adequate security for a hitch free celebration.

“In the same vein, the CP wishes to advise members of the public to be wary of criminal elements that may be bent on carrying out their evil intentions during this period to maim, rob innocent citizens of their hard earned money and property,” he said.

Fadeyi stressed that the criminal minded individuals in the society are obviously deploying all kinds of strategy, tactics and means to carry out their nefarious activities.

“Nonetheless, the CP averred that the police in Oyo State Command are battle ready and will not relent in our efforts to protect lives and property of the citizenry and ensure that they operate and carry out their lawful businesses in a safe and secured environment,” Fadeyi said. (NAN)