As the nation marks its 61st Independence Day anniversary, telecommunications giant, Globacom, has felicitated with the government and citizens of the country across the world in a goodwill message issued from its headquarters in Lagos.

Globacom in the statement commended all Nigerians both at home and in Diaspora for their resilience and patriotism in the face of many daunting challenges the nation was faced with, noting, “There is every reason for the country to celebrate its independence anniversary as the current challenges facing us as a nation are not insurmountable. With unity of purpose, commitment, sacrifice, and continued patriotism we shall overcome.”

He company stated further: “History has shown that many nations passed through even more tumultuous and difficult periods in their journey to greatness and overcame. Nigeria won’t be an exception so long as we remain committed to building a prosperous nation where opportunities abound for all.

“On our part, we will continue to empower Nigerians with quality and affordable telecommunications solutions to enhance their progress.”

It also called on all Nigerians to join hands with leaders across the political, economic, religious, and traditional spectrum to accelerate the sustainable development of the country for future generations.

Globacom urged all its current and prospective subscribers, to take advantage of all its affordable and innovative products and services so they can be ‘’Unlimited” in building long-lasting connections and in pursuit of their goals.

