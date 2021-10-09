I have read a lot of Abraham Lincoln’s books. An excerpt from one of them says “when the people fear the government, there is tyranny, when the government fears the people, there is liberty.” This quote seems not to be happening in Nigeria especially when citizens fundamental human rights are being abused. Therefore to correct the damage done by previous and current administration, there is every need for governments to implement their political manifestoes, such as constructing roads, getting the masses employed. Every social amenity needs to be comprehensively looked into.

Income earners also need to pay appropriate taxes, among others so that the society can move forward. Running a country is like a social contract. I hereby call on the president and all state governors to help in restoring Nigeria’s lost glory. •Yunusa, a final year student of Mass Communication at IBB University Lapai, Niger State, is the President of IBBU-UCJ.