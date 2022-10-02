From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity has again weighed in on the forthcoming 2023 general elections, demanding the withdrawal of three nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) over allegation of political partisanship.

Several civil society groups have raised eye-brows over the nomination of Prof Mohammed Bashir Lawal, Mrs Queen Elizabeth Agu and Mrs Ugochi Pauline Onyeaka based on reports of partisanship which makes them fall short of the required criteria to be appointed as RECs.

According to the group the withdrawal of the nominees would go a long to redeem the image of the Buhari government as one desirous for a credible election and help to instil confidence in the electoral process and

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari to commemorate the 62nd Independence anniversary noted that “as an international human rights and social advocacy organisation” it “is saddened by the incontrovertible fact that Nigeria on your watch is a far cry from the dreams of our founding fathers”

Owoaje who listed dismal economic performance and the administration’s “tepid war on corruption” as failings of the administration added that the President owes “Nigerians the duty to ensure free, fair, transparent and acceptable elections in 2023”

He expressed concerns over President Buhari’s promises to ensure credible elections in contrast to nominating individuals with allegations of political partisanship.

Owoaje warned that President Buhari’s refusal to withdraw the nominees is part of efforts to destroy democracy in the country.

The letter reads in part “Mr President, your refusal to withdraw these questionable nominations until they are deemed fit to hold the positions for which they have been nominated is a clear attempt to capture INEC, subvert the electoral process and in due course destroy democracy. There is no justification for these nominees to be screened when the valid allegations of political partisanship against them have not been cleared.

“Despite your many failings as President, you stand a chance to demonstrate your credibility as a leader and statesman by rising above partisan considerations to walk the talk on bequeathing a credible electoral process to Nigerians by withdrawing these nominations. You could thus salvage the image of your government as one that is truly desirous to hold free, fair, credible, transparent and acceptable elections in 2023.

“Like Nelson Mandela said in his immortal words that, “It is in your hands, to make a better world for all who live in it”, we hope you will summon the will to place Nigeria’s present and future above partisan interests and bequeath a peaceful Nigeria for all Nigerians to live in after the 2023 elections.”