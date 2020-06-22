Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director General of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari has expressed hope that Nigeria will come out stronger and healthy from the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

He noted that though the pandemic has led to the closure of alot of industries in the country which most Nigerians have lost their jobs, said the situation has also given birth to new industries and innovations.

Ari disclosed this on Monday during the official unveiling of the 2nd phase of the ITF reviewed vision for 2020-2024, held at the ITF Headquarters, Jos, Plateau State.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has rolled out new economic policies aimed at recovering the country’s economy due to COVID-19 and to create jobs and wealth for the citizens.

“The Federal Government has come up with alot of strategies to ensure stability in the economy and to also create jobs and wealth so that we will not have a lot of virses on our hand.

“I assured you that it will not be long the country will be stable, we will get out of the woes just like we got out of the recession. I am very optimistic and confident that under President Muhammadu Buhari, the way Nigeria got out of the recession, we will also get out of this pandemic stronger as a nation.”

Ari expressed worried that Nigeria is yet to be member of World Skills Submit which avails Nations of the world the opportunity to know the trending skills acquisition and impact it positive for the prosperity of its citizens.

He said the ITF has mapped out plans to ensure Nigeria is registered under President Buhari to prepare citizens to function effectively in infrastructural and skills development.

“It is a sad commentary that up to this time of our nationhood, Nigeria is not yet a member of World Skills body. It takes skills to prepare the infrastructure, it takes skills to build roads, it takes skills to maintain the infrastructure; everything come under the fore of skills.

“If you do not belong to this World body, you won’t know about the new trend of skills, you won’t be able to identify what is happening now and new trend on skills development.”

Ari explained that World Skills body only sell the trending skills to Nations who are their members and lamented that Nigeria has been out of the development trend for long.

The reviewed vision includes Curriculum development, E-learning, consultancy services, standardization and certification; Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME); technical and vocational skills programmes.

Others are Specialized Programmes in Maritime, Oil and Gas; training contribution/Revenue Generation; Optimal Utilization of Skills Training Centres and Vocational wings among numerous Programmes.