Board member of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Professor Morakinyo Olatunde has stated that Nigeria wants to host and win the qualifying tournament for the Beach Volleyball event of the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Olatunde, in a chat with www.brila.net, said beyond hosting is the need to ensure qualification for the Beach Volleyball event of the 2021 Olympic games proper, having missed out of the event in the 2016 Olympics in Rio Brazil.

He added that everyone hopes that the COVID-19 worries would have drastically reduced by the time of staging the competition.

“One thing is that we want to host to win and to win fairly not by any crooked means. So, I think the players are ready and they will need to do that.

We are looking at hosting it, maybe, December or January, and by that time, this COVID-19 pandemic would have reduced drastically, and then the players would have prepared well.”