Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, has assured that Nigerians will overcome challenges facing the country.

He said this during the recent Easter Concert of the Apostolic Faith Church Headquarters, in Lagos.

Said Adesina: “As Jesus Christ overcame darkness and death, we, as a nation, will overcome, too, and the lessons we can learn as a country, from Easter, is that whatever the problem that beset this country, whether killings, economical issues, political or social problems, as a nation, whatever we are going through, now, as Jesus Christ over- came death, Nigeria will also overcome her troubles, and all the problema that have arranged themselves against the country, too.”

The presidential aide also called on Nigerians to be resolute, encouraged and “be determined that God still rules in the affairs of men and still rule in the affairs of Nigeria, and we will overcome one day.”

Speaking on Leah Sharibu, who was abducted by Boko Haram, last year, he called on Nigerians never to give up on her because “one day, she will be come back home.

He said government is doing a lot to seek her release, and those efforts “cannot be relayed on the pages of news- papers.”

Adesina urged Leah’s parents never to give up hope on the release of their daughter.

The District Superintendent, West and Central Africa, also harped on the significance of Easter and its value.

He said: “The son of God made everything for us so that we can be free from sin and overcome the captivity of the devil.”