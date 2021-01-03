From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said that with fervent prayers by the saints, Nigeria will overcome the security challenges and the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

He commended the Nigerian armed forces for their gallant efforts at combating the menace of insurgency, particularly in the North East and North West geopolitical zones.

Pam, in his New Year message, expressed hope that the COVID-19 pandemic virus would be addressed globally this year.

He commended the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for it selfless and untiring efforts at mitigating the spread of the virus in the country.

He urged church leaders nationwide to work closely with the government in addressing the current challenges to bring the dividends of democracy to the people.

He prayed that Nigeria would bounce back economically this year because the Lord rules in the affairs of the nation.