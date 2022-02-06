From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria will continue to pursue peace and progress in Africa, and other parts of the world, by consistently pushing for justice, fairness and inclusiveness in global affairs.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said Buhari reaffirmed the country’s position when he held a private discussion with the Prime Minister of Palestine, Mohammad Shtayyeh, at the ongoing African Union meetings in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

President Buhari said that the country remained unwavering in supporting democracy, development and good governance, particularly in ensuring the rights of individuals and institutions.

“As a country, we are doing our best, and we will continue doing our best to ensure justice and fairness,” he said.

The President assured the Palestinian leader that Nigeria would be “consistent” in pushing for peace and progress, while upholding the tenets of justice.

In his remarks, the Palestinian leader noted that the situation in the Middle East, particularly relations with Israel had deteriorated over the years, adding that the world needs to know the facts.

Shtayyeh thanked President Buhari for his leadership role in the continent.

“Your Excellency, we thank you for your wisdom. We need it more now. Please continue to stay well and healthy, because we need your wisdom,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nigeria was re-elected into the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) for another three-year mandate (2022-2025), to represent the West African region. Nigeria got 44 votes in the first round to secure the statutory two-third votes required to win the election.

Nigerian Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, Victor A. Adeleke represents Nigeria in this important council at the permanent representative level.

The Embassy of Nigeria and Permanent Mission to the African Union and UNECA, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, disclosed this in a statement.

The election of the 15-member council was held on February 3, 2022, during the 40th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union (Ministers of Foreign Affairs) in Addis Ababa.