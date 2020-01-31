Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, said very soon Nigeria will begin to reap reward of the security outfit, Operation Amotekun, recently lunched by governors of the six South West states.

He stated this yesterday during the opening of a three-day annual general conference of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, entitled: ‘Enlarge the place of thy tent’, at the Sacred Cherubim and Seraphim Church General Headquarters’ Secretariat, Ashi, Orita Bashorun, Ibadan.

Makinde, who was received by the Supreme Head of the church, worldwide, Solomon Alao, also said he had a 30-minute fruitful deliberation with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, over the situation reports on the injunction restraining the sacked chairmen from forceful takeover of local government secretariats in the state.

“I am happy that Amotekun, the regional security outfit, to which Oyo State strongly subscribes, is shaping up brilliantly.

“I was with the IGP yesterday (Wednesday) and we had close to 30 minutes of deliberation on how to make our country safe and secure, and how Amotekun will not replace the functions of the Nigeria Police. It is not supposed to replace the functions of the community police that they are setting up.

“They are to complement those efforts to make our society safer. So, very soon, I am sure, we will begin to reap the reward of Project Amotekun.

“Amotekun is a work in progress. All the issues that people have raised are being addressed. But Amotekun is definitely here to stay,” he said.

Makinde, however, said his administration needs prayers so that he would be able to deliver dividends of democracy, which he promised, adding that the recent forceful takeover of local government secretariats by sacked council chairmen was a calculated move by All Progressives Congress to cause troubles for the Peoples Democratic Party-led administration, so that the Federal Government could declare a state of emergency in the state. But he did not make further comment on the issue, saying the development has become a subject of litigation.

Meanwhile, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, have called on the Houses of Assembly in the South West to give legal backing to Amotekun.

The duo made the call when they spoke at the 2020 edition of Oodua Festival held in Ile-Ife, Osun State, yesterday.

Oba Ogunwusi urged each of the six Houses of Assembly to fast track the process that would make Amotekun lawful and achievable, saying: “In Yorubaland and across the South West, things have changed with the introduction of Amotekun.”

In the same vein, Adams also reiterated the need to legalise the new initiative, saying Nigerians abroad could now bring investors that would help develop the country.

He noted that the victory being achieved through Amotekun has showcased the beauty of speaking with one voice.