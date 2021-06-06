From Gyang Bere, Jos

Nigeria Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) Executive Secretary, Yakubu Pam, has expressed the hope that Nigeria will survive the difficult times it is currently experiencing across different divides.

Pam stated this, yesterday, during a Democracy Day thanksgiving service, at Plateau State Government House Chapel,

“No matter the situation we face as a nation today, Nigeria will still pass through it. We should not fear the future but have hope that we shall survive this difficult times,” he said.

Pam, who preached on a topic, “Grace is the answer,” read from the book of Mathew 26:36-46 and said: The Gethsemane experience of Jesus will see this country out of the woods.”