From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Convener of the New Nigeria Group (NNG), Sam Ohuabunwa, yesterday, said Nigeria will witness an all-round transformation if an Igbo man becomes the president of the country.

The industrialist, who said he was ready to offer himself for service of the country, said the Igbo, by their nature, have the capacity to unite the country and transform it economically.

Consequently, he called on Nigerians to see the opportunity of 2023 to support a president of Igbo extraction as that would place the country on the move to real development.

He said: “Anybody who means well for this country must support this move. It is right in the sight of God. An Igbo man as the president of this country will unite Nigeria and save it from its challenges.”

Ohuabunwa, who spoke to newsmen in Enugu, said Nigerian problem had been that of bad leadership, stressing that the country had no reason to be where it is today had the leaders shown transparency.

The industrialist and former chairman, Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), further said an equitable, fair and transparent Nigeria, where every citizen would have equal opportunity to flourish, was realisable.

He said God blessed Nigeria with natural resources that it was possible for every Nigerian to live a minimum quality life.

Further on who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari, Ohuabunwa insisted that an Igbo man as president would put the country in its right stead and under him, the country would witness economic transformation.