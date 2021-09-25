A Strategic Cooperation Agreement has been reached between Aurora Technology and Healthcare Global Holdings Corp (‘Aurora’); Renew Our Earth, INC and Shanghai Engineering Works and Industrial Limited for the introduction of Breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging (BMRI) machine for the early detection and treatment of breast cancer in Nigeria.

This was achieved at the margins of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, when the strategic tripartite cooperation Agreement was signed for the establishment of Breast Cancer Centers in Nigeria using the Breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging (BMRI) machine manufactured by Aurora Technology and Healthcare Global Holdings.

The Strategic Agreement was signed at the Consulate General of Nigeria by Olivia Ho Cheng , Dr. Julie Loh and Frank Liu of Aurora and Dr. Ugoji A. ze, Esq. of Renew Our Earth and Mr. Festus Uzoma Mbisiogu, a renowned Nigerian philanthropist and CEO of Shanghai Engineering Works Limited and Chairman of Blue Diamond Group.

The Agreement was a fall-out of the participation of Mr. Mbisiogu at the just concluded 16th Annual Kaleidoscope Global Business Conference and Award, which was organized by the Kaleidoscope Business Project LLC in conjunction with the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York, and held at the Nigeria House on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

For the parties in the tripartite agreement, the introduction of the BMRI would provide a great relief for the women of Nigeria who face challenges of cancer screening and treatment. The goal of this collaboration will be to build a new healthcare system platform for research, education, clinical application, commercialization and indeed business operations in Nigeria and other countries in Africa.

In his reaction, the CEO of Shanghai Engineering Works Limited and Chairman of Blue Diamond Group, Mr. Mbisiogu expressed delight that this system, when introduced in Nigeria, will alleviate the plights of our women and girls in the early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

Aurora Technology and Healthcare Global Holding (“Aurora Group”) was formed in early 1990 by a team of elite scientists, clinicians and engineers from MIT and Harvard. As a pioneer in this system, Aurora developed a dedicated Breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging (BMRI) system that was designed to be superior to existing breast cancer diagnostic imaging systems.

In the past 20+ years, Aurora Group grew to a platform to consist of 17 companies (and growing) in three major sectors in healthcare – technology, service and pharmaceutical products in US and greater China area.

Aurora has successfully commercialized the Aurora system in the US, Europe and Asia as a superior diagnostic modality for breast cancer patients. In recent years, Aurora continues to expand the clinical application of the Aurora system in breast cancer screening throughout the world. This is the first of its engagement in Nigeria.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.