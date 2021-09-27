A strategic cooperation agreement has been reached between Aurora Technology and Healthcare Global Holdings Corp (‘Aurora’); Renew Our Earth, INC and Shanghai Engineering Works and Industrial Limited for the introduction of Breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging (BMRI) machine for the early detection and treatment of breast cancer in Nigeria.

This was achieved at the margins of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, when the strategic tripartite cooperation Agreement was signed for the establishment of Breast Cancer Centers in Nigeria using the Breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging (BMRI) machine manufactured by Aurora Technology and Healthcare Global Holdings.

The agreement was signed at the Consulate General of Nigeria by Olivia Ho Cheng , Dr. Julie Loh and Frank Liu of Aurora and Dr. Ugoji A. ze, Esq. of Renew Our Earth and Mr. Festus Uzoma Mbisiogu, a renowned Nigerian philanthropist and CEO of Shanghai Engineering Works Limited and chairman of Blue Diamond Group.

The agreement was a fallout of the participation of Mr. Mbisiogu at the just concluded 16th Annual Kaleidoscope Global Business Conference and Award, which was organized by the Kaleidoscope Business Project LLC in conjunction with the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York, and held at the Nigeria House on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

For the parties in the tripartite agreement, the introduction of the BMRI would provide a great relief for the women of Nigeria who face challenges of cancer screening and treatment. The goal of this collaboration will be to build a new healthcare system platform for research, education, clinical application, commercialization and indeed business operations in Nigeria and other countries in Africa.

CEO of Shanghai Engineering Works Limited and Chairman of Blue Diamond Group, Mr. Mbisiogu expressed delight that the system, when introduced in Nigeria, would alleviate the plights of women and girls in the early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

Aurora Technologyand Healthcare Global Holding (Aurora Group) was formed in early 1990 by a team of elite scientists, clinicians and engineers from MIT and Harvard.

