From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Malaysia-based Nigerian movie producer, actor and director, Abbey Abimbola, popularly known as ‘Crackydon’, has emerged as a recipient of Asia’s Achievement in International Expansion Award 2022.

The actor, who received the award through a commemorated virtual event held on May 23, expressed great satisfaction and willingness to expand his work across more regions.

Crackydon, whose impact has been felt globally, was also nominated by MotionHorse International Film Festival in India and the UK Lift Off Global Network/First Time Filmmaker Film Festival 2022 (Pinewood Studios), one of the Biggest Movie Companies around the world.

41-year-old Abimbola was born on November 2, 1980, in Iwo Osun State, and raised in Mushin Lagos state. He started his career as a rap artist and later developed his passion for acting which has brought him to a few countries around the world and finally decided to pursue his dream in Malaysia in 2013 after featuring in close to 150 Nollywood Movies including a few movies written and produced under his own company, AARMProductions.

Being a proud Nigerian and not forgetting where he grew up, the actor issued a statement appreciating his loyal fans while promising to make the country proud.

‘This is a win for all of us, appreciation to everyone supporting my journey, my homies and loyal fans globally.

‘My commitment has always been inclined towards creating content that can fetch worldwide audience while also providing stepping stones for younger ones to reach and attain international market too,’ the Blackout movie producer said.