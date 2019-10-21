Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie a.k.a Mercy Johnson, has been signed to one of the top real estate companies in Nigeria ‘Pennek” as their brand ambassador.

Pennek Nigeria Limited is a real estate investment firm, which specialises in the procurement and offering of choice plots of land in areas proven to yield the highest Returns On Investment (ROI) in the rapidly-developing in Lekki among others.

Mercy Johnson has expressed her excitement over this new deal, by sharing the news with her followers via [email protected] mercyjohnsonokojie she wrote;

“I can’t shout!😱😱😱 I’m so excited to be part of one of the TOP Real Estate firms in Nigeria.

“Your Girl is now Brand Ambassador of Pennek Nigeria @pennek_nigeria.

“I like the way that sound, when you hear MJO, you hear @pennek_Nigeria.

“Watch this space, we are cooking something exciting

💃💃💃,” she added.

Pennek Nigeria was founded to meet the real estate needs of home seekers across the country, also their passion has always been to use contemporary measures to connect people and properties together.

The company praised the actress for embodying their brand identities and values as a successful actress, mother and entrepreneur, using her influence to cause positive change in society.

Mr Kennedy Nnadi, Chief Executive Officer, Pennek Nigeria, said that working with Mercy Johnson would create exciting real estate opportunities in the form of discounted deals and promos for the general public to benefit from.

He also said, bringing Mercy Johnson to be a part of our company is a huge step for us towards achieving our 2030 mission of becoming the highest provider of affordable luxury housing in Nigeria, and Africa at large.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the actress recently set up new cooking/talk show, which focused on talking to fellow celebrities on their lifestyle, their opinion on life issues and their intimate secrets while cooking.

Johnson is considered to be one of the richest actresses in Nigeria, due to her net worth of 1 million dollars.

She earns money in her position as brand ambassador for the iodised salt company, Mr Chef, apart from acting.

Johnson got married to Prince Odianosen Okoije in 2011 and their marriage is blessed with three kids. (NAN)