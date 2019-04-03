Football agents, now called Intermediaries, in Nigeria, under the umbrella body, Football Intermediaries Association of Nigeria (FIAN) are set to announce themselves to the world when they host a Football Summit and their Annual General Meeting this weekend.

FIAN is inviting football enthusiasts to their National Football Summit with the theme: Best International Practices In Approaching Football Business. The summit will have in attendance officials of the Nigeria Football Federation, N.F.F, the National Association Of Nigerian Footballers, NANF, sports lawyers, officials of the European Football Agents Association, E.F.A.A and representatives of the Embassies of Norway and Denmark in Nigeria.

The event is billed to take place at the Four Point By Sheraton hotel at the Oniru Chieftaincy Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, April 5th, 2019.

Some of the keynote speeches and discussion topics on the day include; FIAN and EFAA Partnership, Benefits and Modalities, to be delivered by Mr. Allison Hatch, who is Policy and Communication Assistant at the E.F.A.A, The Plight Of Nigerian Professional Footballers In The Nigeria Domestic Leagues Without Working With An Intermediary, which will be given by Mr. Austin Popo, General Secretary of NANF.

Issues surrounding human trafficking using football; the life and psychological wellbeing of footballers after retirement and opportunities and challenges in the football industry in Nigeria will also be brought to the fore.