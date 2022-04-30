From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Saturday commissioned and enlisted 49 new officers and 1,549 recruits into its workforce to enhance the task of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

The Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (retd), while serving as the Reviewing Officer at the Combined Passing Out Parade of Cadets of Branch Commission 1/2022 and Recruits of Basic Military Training Course 42/2021 at the NAF Military Training Centre, Kaduna, charged the new officers and men to defend the country against banditry, kidnapping and other sophisticated crimes threatening the survival of the country.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, the Defence Minister assured that, in addition to the recent procurement of J-F17 Thunder multi-role aircraft and Super Tucano attack aircraft to enhance the capacity of the Air Force to tackle current security challenges in the country, the country is also expecting the delivery of the DA-42 surveillance aircraft, A109 Trekker helicopters and Beechcraft KA-360i aircraft.

He however charged the new officers, personnel and other officers and men of the service to ensure optimal utilisation of resources at their disposal, while subordinating their interests to those of the Service and the country.

The very senior military officer reminded the commissioned and enlisted officers and recruits that “the military profession, which you have chosen, requires absolute discipline, loyalty and hard work, among other virtues. It is much more than just a job, especially at this crucial time in our Nation’s history, when we are battling the challenges of insecurity on several fronts.

‘As such, you are expected to secure the lives and properties of the Nigerian people and ensure that they can live in peace and pursue their legitimate aspirations without fear. Such a noble service demands extraordinary courage, commitment, and patriotism, and Nigeria will continue to count on you and demand such qualities from you.

‘I, therefore, encourage the graduands, and indeed all personnel, to ensure optimal utilisation of resources while subordinating their interests to those of the Service and the Nation. Above all, you must exhibit the core values of ‘Integrity’, ‘Service before Self’ and ‘Excellence’ for which the Nigerian Air Force is known.

‘Accordingly, the Federal Government’s recent procurement of new platforms such as the J-F17 Thunder multi-role aircraft and Super Tucano attack aircraft to enhance the capacity of the Nigerian Air Force to tackle current security challenges in the country is a testament to Mr President’s quest for equipping the Nigerian Air Force.

‘The Nigerian Air Force is also expecting the delivery of the DA-42 surveillance aircraft, A109 Trekker helicopters and Beechcraft KA-360i aircraft in the next few years, among so many other requirements. We, therefore, once again thank Mr President for strengthening our Armed Forces and pledge our unalloyed loyalty and total commitment towards restoring peace and order in all parts of the country,’ the minister said.