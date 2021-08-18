The 305 Special Mobility Group of the Nigerian Air-Force on Wednesday held a Foundation Laying Ceremony of the first Air-Force Primary School in Cross River.

The construction which would be completed in 12 months would have five blocks of eight classrooms for the primary section, seven classrooms for the nursery section, a library, laboratories, clinic and sports area.

Giving his address at the ceremony, Air Officer Commanding of the Group, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Aliyu Bello said the ceremony was a testament of the force’s will in meeting the welfare needs of its personnel and the public.

Bello disclosed that, good educational foundation was essential for improving the well-being and productivity of an individual and the society.

According to him, the Nigerian Air-Force had through its primary and secondary schools contributed towards the provision of good educational foundation that the nation’s children could leverage on to acquire tertiary education.

“It is note worthy that the Nigerian Air-Force schools are known for their high educational standards and the proposed Air-Force Primary School Calabar will not be an exception.

“However, the structure alone cannot guarantee qualitative education for our children, hence I wish to convey the Chief of the Air Staff’s assurances of the provision of necessary human and material resources that would be needed for a befitting learning experience for our children.

“I believe that the government of Cross River will support by sending qualitative teachers to the school; it is therefore our expectation that the school will produce decent and academically sound children ready for secondary education,” he said.

He also thanked Gov. Ben Ayade for the warm reception accorded the Chief of Air Staff during his recent visit to Calabar and his approval for a land to be allocated to the Nigerian Air-Force for the establishment of a Base in Yala.

In his address, Gov. Ayade noted that the Nigerian Air-Force had over the years distinguished itself as a unique, outstanding and community friendly arm of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Tina Agbor, the governor said it was gratifying that despite the primary role of the Air-Force in national security, it still paid attention to education.

“It is gratifying to note that despite the primary role of the Air-Force in peace and national security, much attention is still being paid to the development of educational facilities, not only for the benefit of the personnel but for the society at large.

“As work progresses on the construction of the facilities for the primary school, be assured of the readiness of the State Ministry of Education to render any assistance as may be required for the take-off of the school,” he maintained.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the Governor of Cross River had earlier donated the sum of N30 million for the take-off of the project. (NAN).