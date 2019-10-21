Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Authorities of Nigerian Air force have declined to comment over the alleged killing of two persons in Sokoto State.

Reports indicated that riff between soldiers and civilians had resulted to loss of lives on Sunday night at Mabera area of Sokoto metropolis when a lady, said to be the girlfriend of an officer was allegedly taunted by youths in the area.

It was further gathered that the soldiers from the Nigerian Air Force, 109 Forward Base, Sokoto stormed the area and killed two residents and wounded at least five persons.

It was accounted that the said lady had reported the matter to her officer boyfriend, who deployed a truckload of air craftsmen to ‘deal’ with the culprits.

Reports also said that irate soldiers trailed a student, identified as Abdulsalam Lawan, who fled the siege to a nearby house, killing him and a 40-year-old mother of seven, Maryam Abdulrahman.

“When she failed to identify the real culprits, they meted out frog jump punishment on us. Those who ran away were shot,” according to a source.

An eyewitness said no fewer than five people sustained gunshot injuries while two people died. The bodies of the victims have been deposited at Specialist Hospital, Sokoto for autopsy.

When our correspondent visited the Base Headquarters along Kotangora Road, in the state capital, the spokesman of the facility and the commandant were said to have traveled out of Sokoto for an urgent assignment.

Efforts made by our correspondent who also sought to speak with the most senior officer over the incident were declined by stern-looking soldiers guarding the entrance.