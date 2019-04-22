But these traffickers are not just trading the commodities in the lucrative offshore markets of Asia Europe, America, and Mid- dle-East. In recent years, a huge market for consumers of tramadol and cocaine has equally been created in Nigeria for citizens to import these banned substance into the country. And the Kano and Lagos international airports have served as the transit hubs for these traffickers.

According to the NDLEA Commandant for the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Mr. Garba Ahmadu, majority of those arrested at the airport are usually very quick to cite being lured by friends or family members into trafficking in drugs as a means of escaping the harsh economic situation in the country.

Banned substance

Ahmadu listed the follow- ing substance as drugs that passengers cannot carry on them through Nigerian airports without breaching the law on trade on illegal or illicit drugs trafficking: cocaine, heroin, cannabis sativa, methamphetamine, ephedrine, tramadol, rohyp- nol, and swinol.

When Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, launched the Ease of Doing Business policy at the nation’s air- ports, it was with the view to eliminate time wastage in checking in luggage and the facilitation of passengers through Immigration and Customs checks. For this reason, the various desks mounted by Customs, Immigration, DSS, NDLEA, to manually checks the luggage and frisk passengers were dismantled, and in its place, a single screening point was established with scanners deployed. Sadly, while honest Nigerians heaved a sigh of relief with the elimination of all the screening desks which eased their travelling experience, in the camp of drug barons it was an opening for easy trafficking of drugs, no thanks to the obsolete scanners brought in to replace the manual checks.