Chinelo Obogo

The Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has denied reports of plans to shut the country’s airspace to international flights until the middle of October.

NAMA in a statement by its spokesman, Khalid Emele, said the clarification become necessary given that the country’s airspace remains open to international emergency, cargo and essential flights, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He however said the decision to open the country’s airspace to international commercial flights would be taken at a date to be determined by the Federal Government and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority. The agency had issued a three-month NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) saying the Federal Government had extended the closure of the nation’s airspace to all international flights as from July 15 to October. The statement came at the same time that the Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, was reported to have said the country could open its airspace any time from October to scheduled international commercial flights.

Emele said the NAMA statement was misunderstood to imply a ban on all categories of international flights.

“The attention of NAMA has been drawn to insinuations making the rounds in certain quarters that Nigerian Airports have been shut to international flights until the middle of October, 2020. Indeed, such speculations are entirely untrue. Following the receipt of an All Operators Letter (NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/152) from NCAA, the agency issued an Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC) titled “Phased Resumption of Domestic Flights” on July 7, 2020 to the effect that Lagos and Abuja airports will open for domestic flight operations on July 8, Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Maiduguri and Uyo opens on July 11, and all other airports on July 15, 2020.

Furthermore, paragraph 9 of the AIC states that “the closure of Nigerian Airports to all international flights with the exception of emergency and essential flights, and scheduled cargo operations with approved summer schedules, will continue until a date of resumption is approved”.

For the avoidance of doubt, the agency on the July 15, 2020, in line with international standards, issued a 3-month duration NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) (from 15th July to October 15, 2020) stating that the Federal Government of Nigeria has extended the closure of the nation’s airports to all international flights with the exception of aircraft in a state of emergency. “While the agency looks forward anxiously towards the reopening of Nigerian airports to international flights, we wish to clarify that the import of the said NOTAM and AIC is NOT that Nigerian airports remain closed till October 15 2020.

Therefore, we crave the indulgence of our customers, airspace users and the general public to disregard the misconception being circulated as Nigerian airports will reopen to international flights at any date the Federal Government, Federal Ministry of Aviation and NCAA consider safe, secure, and appropriate,” he said.